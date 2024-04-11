ESO releases 2024 summer outlook for electricity network

National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has released its 2024 Summer Outlook report, outlining expectations for the national electricity network during the upcoming summer months.

The report indicates confidence in meeting reliability standards and ensuring sufficient supply to meet demand throughout the season.

Additionally, National Grid ESO anticipates being able to support exports to neighbouring European countries if necessary, through close coordination with transmission system operators.

The ESO also highlights its ability to manage system operability effectively, even during periods of low demand, utilising a range of tools and strategies including trading on interconnectors and adjusting storage levels.

Furthermore, National Grid ESO expects balancing costs for summer 2024 to be lower than the previous year, due in part to falling wholesale prices and efficiency measures.