Nesta launches nationwide heat pump service

Innovation charity Nesta has launched a nationwide initiative, enabling prospective users to arrange visits to homes with heat pumps.

The “Visitaheatpump” platform, with 150 homeowners signed up across the UK, aims to promote understanding of heat pump technology and facilitate the transition to low carbon heating systems.

The UK’s move away from gas boilers is considered crucial for achieving net zero emissions targets, yet many individuals have limited exposure to heat pump technology.

Nesta’s analysis estimates approximately 250,000 heat pumps currently in use in the UK.

Research conducted by Nesta indicates a high satisfaction rate among heat pump owners, with 81% reporting equal or greater satisfaction compared to previous heating systems.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan said: “We already know that heat pumps are three times more efficient than gas boilers and demand is soaring, with applications to our Boiler Upgrade Scheme up 75% on last February.”

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, said: “Heat pumps are about four times more efficient than old-fashioned gas boilers. And with Octopus’ smart tariffs, they are cheaper to run too.

“Survey after survey shows owners prefer them to their old gas boilers, but the UK is still way behind other countries in adoption due to misinformation campaigns.”