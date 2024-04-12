Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Major power plant in Ukraine destroyed

Trypillya plant near Kyiv was a key electricity provider for three regions

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 12 April 2024
Image: vectorfusionart / Shutterstock

A major power plant located near Kyiv, Ukraine has been completely destroyed as a result of Russian strikes, according to a statement from energy company Centrenergo.

The extent of the damage is described as “terrible” by Centrenergo, with the company stating that the scale of destruction cannot be estimated.

The Trypillya power plant, which served as a primary electricity provider for three regions, including Kyiv, was hit by multiple missiles.

The attack occurred amidst a series of strikes across Ukraine, with over 80 missiles and drones targeting various sites during the early hours of Thursday.

