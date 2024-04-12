Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Norway and UK join forces to safeguard North Sea energy infrastructure

Norway and the UK have teamed up to protect vital energy and telecommunications infrastructure in the North Sea

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 12 April 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Norway and the UK have united to safeguard critical energy and telecommunications infrastructure in the North Sea, highlighting a shared commitment to security and resilience.

Minister of Energy Terje Aasland of Norway underscores the partnership’s importance, stating, “We have a common interest with our neighbours around the North Sea basin to secure critical infrastructure.

“This is essential both for energy security and resilience and to ensure the safety of those working offshore. Together we are stronger.”

The joint declaration addresses concerns over the vulnerability of energy pipelines and subsea fibre optic cables in the North Sea, aiming to implement effective measures to mitigate risks and enhance infrastructure security.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Popular Posts

Latest Podcast