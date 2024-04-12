Retail Energy Code Company cracks down on commercial energy theft

The Retail Energy Code Company (RECCo) has urged businesses, especially those in the retail and hospitality sectors, to come forward with examples of commercial energy theft or meter tampering.

RECCo aims to use these case studies to enhance awareness about the prevalence of energy theft and the resources available to address it.

Crimestoppers and RECCo are working together to gather stories from people and businesses impacted by energy theft, especially in commercial areas.

This is part of the Stay Energy Safe campaign, which aims to teach people about the dangers of gas and electricity theft.