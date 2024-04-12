SSE’s battery storage system fully operational

SSE‘s Salisbury-based battery energy storage system (BESS) has reached operational status.

With a capacity of 50MW/100MWh, the project has begun trading in Britain’s wholesale energy market after passing final energisation tests.

Initiated in 2022 near Quidhampton Quarry, this marks SSE’s debut in operational battery infrastructure.

The event was marked by John Glen MP, Salisbury’s Member of Parliament and Minister for the Cabinet Office, underlining SSE’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Developed in collaboration with Wärtsilä, the BESS asset is integral to SSE plc’s Net Zero Acceleration Programme, a £7 billion investment plan aimed at low carbon infrastructure by 2027.

Salisbury BESS, now SSE Renewables’ primary operational battery site, complements forthcoming projects including a 150MW battery project in Ferrybridge and a 320MW battery project in Monk Fryston.

Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE Renewables’ Director of Development and Construction – Solar and Battery, said: “It’s with great pride that our first battery storage project at Salisbury is now fully operational, a huge milestone for everybody at SSE Renewables.”