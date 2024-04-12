Thames Water’s poo power project lights up south west London

Thames Water has converted two wastewater treatment sites in south west London into electricity-generating facilities by utilising sewage sludge, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The Hogsmill and Beddington sewage treatment works have been exporting electricity, capable of powering approximately 2,000 homes and businesses for over six months.

The Hogsmill STW in Surrey now powers 900 properties, while the Beddington STW in Sutton supplies the equivalent of 1,200 homes.

Thames Water collaborated with UK Power Networks to enhance electricity network capacity, enabling the utilisation of converted wastewater as an energy source for thousands of local households and businesses.

This initiative aligns with Thames Water’s commitment to decreasing its carbon footprint across operations.

Ian Ruffell, Head of Waste Water Treatment South London at Thames Water said: “We are thrilled to introduce poo power as a source of energy from two sites in south west London, as we look to play a role in the future of renewable energy.”

Steve Carlow, Major Connections Manager at UK Power Networks, said: “It was great to work with Thames Water on these projects and be part of their journey to net zero. We look forward to working with Thames Water on future projects to further assist their transition to a low carbon future.”