UK businesses reduce energy usage

The average energy consumption by UK businesses has decreased by 4.6% compared to last year, with each using over 25MWh of energy annually.

That’s according to the latest Energy Barometer Report released by POWWR, which suggests there are “significant” regional variations, with businesses in South Wales consuming nearly a third more energy than those in London and those in South Scotland using 15% more than their Northern counterparts.

The reduction in energy usage has resulted in lower energy bills for businesses, with the average spending on electricity dropping by 38% compared to the previous year.

Nevertheless, there are disparities in costs across regions, with businesses in North Wales paying around £1,000 more annually than those in London.

Matt Tormollen, Chief Executive Officer at POWWR, said: “This change is mostly driven by very large companies, who are bound to stakeholder and regulatory pressure to reduce their energy use.”