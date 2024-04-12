UK Energy minister resigns

Energy minister Graham Stuart has resigned from his position.

Mr Stuart, who served as the Energy minister, expressed his intention to shift his focus to local issues.

The MP for Beverley and Holderness conveyed his pride in his eight years of government service and pledged his continued support for the Prime Minister from the back benches.

Graham Stuart said: “It’s been an enormous joy and privilege to serve as a minister over most of the last eight years.

“I’m proud of all we have achieved as a government, not least being the first major economy to halve carbon dioxide emissions.

“I look forward to supporting the Prime Minister from the backbenches.”