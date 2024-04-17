Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Net Hero Podcast – Bring back the mammoth for a net zero future!?

It’s not Jurassic Park but it’s close! Can a Mammoth or Dodo help cut carbon emissions?

Sumit Bose
More Articles
Wednesday 17 April 2024

Ok it had to happen. For dinosaurs, substitute the Dodo and the Mammoth. For a theme park, substitute the more altruistic goal of combatting climate change.

Yep, that’s right. A company called Colossal Biosciences from America is trying to bring back extinct species in a bid to rebalance the natural carbon cycle as well as fight the extinction of endangered species.

Their plan is to create the first Woolly Mammoth since the Ice Age, as co-founder Ben Lamm explained, as he believes the giant elephants reintroduced to the arctic could help stablise the climate.

Sounds like something right out of a sci-fi novel or movie but they are doing the science and believe the first mammoth calf could be born within the next two years.

So is this a vanity science project or real conservation work to help combat our effects on the environment. Listen in and make up your mind, don’t forget to subscribe!

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Popular Posts

Latest Podcast