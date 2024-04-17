Finance & Markets

SSE Renewables unveils partners for massive battery project

SSE Renewables announces Morrison Energy Services and Sungrow as partners for their upcoming 320MW battery energy storage project in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 17 April 2024
Image: Sungrow

SSE Renewables has revealed Morrison Energy Services and Sungrow as key collaborators for its forthcoming 320MW battery energy storage project in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire.

Morrison Energy Services will act as the principal contractor, while Sungrow, already involved in a project with SSE Renewables, will supply the battery energy storage system.

The project, which received final investment approval in November 2023, aims to energise the site by late 2025 and will be one of the largest battery storage systems in the UK, capable of powering over half a million homes for up to two hours at a time.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar & Battery – SSE Renewables, said: “Projects like our battery storage facility at Monk Fryston are crucial in reaching the UK’s net zero goals and being able to harness the abundance of energy generated from our existing renewables portfolio.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Popular Posts

Latest Podcast