SSE Renewables unveils partners for massive battery project

SSE Renewables has revealed Morrison Energy Services and Sungrow as key collaborators for its forthcoming 320MW battery energy storage project in Monk Fryston, North Yorkshire.

Morrison Energy Services will act as the principal contractor, while Sungrow, already involved in a project with SSE Renewables, will supply the battery energy storage system.

The project, which received final investment approval in November 2023, aims to energise the site by late 2025 and will be one of the largest battery storage systems in the UK, capable of powering over half a million homes for up to two hours at a time.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar & Battery – SSE Renewables, said: “Projects like our battery storage facility at Monk Fryston are crucial in reaching the UK’s net zero goals and being able to harness the abundance of energy generated from our existing renewables portfolio.”