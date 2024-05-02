Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsFinanceTop Stories

UK public energy company possible before general election

Labour has pledged to establish Great British Energy, a publicly-owned energy company, as part of its plan to achieve a net zero grid by 2030
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/02/2024 9:11 AM
0 0
0
UK public energy company possible before general election
Image: Ed Miliband / X
0
Shares

Labour has unveiled plans to establish Great British Energy, a new publicly-owned energy company, as part of its strategy to achieve a net zero grid by 2030.

According to reports, the publicly-owned energy company could be established before the general election.

Speaking at the Innovation Zero event in London, Labour’s Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband emphasised the importance of addressing key pillars to meet the net zero grid target.

Miliband highlighted the need for collaboration, stating that achieving the 2030 target would require a collective effort across government departments.

Great British Energy aims to drive investment in technologies like floating offshore wind and home decarbonisation.

Ed Miliband said: “Great British Energy will partner with the private sector to unlock technologies like floating offshore wind.

“We will see further investment in ports for infrastructure and drive the biggest investment in home decarbonisation this country has ever seen.

“If Labour is in power, this will be a whole government effort involving every department.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.