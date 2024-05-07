Ofgem wraps up consultation on energy price cap

Britain‘s energy regulator, Ofgem, has completed its consultation on the energy price cap, initially introduced in January 2019 to protect consumers on variable tariffs.

Since 2022, the cap has undergone quarterly revisions, prompting Ofgem to assess potential modifications to ensure fairness amidst the shift towards net zero.

Options explored include incorporating time-of-use or vulnerability considerations into the price cap and implementing measures to restrict supplier margins.

The consultation, which sought input from charities, consumer groups, businesses, billpayers and suppliers, closed on 6th May.