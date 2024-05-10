Review suggests protest buffer zones for UK energy sites

A government-commissioned review, led by crossbench peer John Woodcock, will reportedly recommend the introduction of protest buffer zones near defence manufacturing and energy sites.

The review comes amid growing concerns over disruptions caused by protests near vital infrastructure.

Woodcock’s review, commissioned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is scheduled for publication this month amid a broader debate over the boundaries of protest.

Mr Woodcock stressed to the Financial Times that the integrity of our national security relies on a robust defence sector, highlighting the significant harm caused by “criminal sabotage”.

John Woodcock further noted that essential energy supplies and infrastructure were also at risk of being targeted.