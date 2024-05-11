Octopus turns 8: Celebrates with doughnut deal

Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest electricity supplier, is celebrating its eighth anniversary by offering complimentary doughnuts from Greggs to customers enrolled in its ‘Octoplus’ rewards programme until 12th May.

The offer complements various benefits available through ‘Octoplus‘, including discounted meals, free festival tickets, discounted cinema tickets and National Trust passes.

Nearly 1.5 million Octopus customers have already joined ‘Octoplus’, earning redeemable ‘Octopoints’ through responsible energy management or participation in the company’s ‘Saving Sessions’.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy, commented: “We’ve had our eyes on our 8th birthday for a while now – it’s a major milestone and we couldn’t celebrate without our customers.

“Our rewards scheme has been going down a treat with customers, so this felt like the right way to give them a little something extra back. ‘Octoplus’ continues to grow and so will the rewards with it – continue to watch this space.”