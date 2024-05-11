Login
Energy Markets

Octopus turns 8: Celebrates with doughnut deal

Octopus Energy celebrates its eighth birthday by offering free doughnuts from Greggs to customers enrolled in its 'Octoplus' rewards scheme until 12th May
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/11/2024 7:54 AM
Octopus Energy partners with Tokyo Gas to enter the Asian market
Image: Octopus Energy
Octopus Energy, the UK’s largest electricity supplier, is celebrating its eighth anniversary by offering complimentary doughnuts from Greggs to customers enrolled in its ‘Octoplus’ rewards programme until 12th May.

The offer complements various benefits available through ‘Octoplus‘, including discounted meals, free festival tickets, discounted cinema tickets and National Trust passes.

Nearly 1.5 million Octopus customers have already joined ‘Octoplus’, earning redeemable ‘Octopoints’ through responsible energy management or participation in the company’s ‘Saving Sessions’.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy, commented: “We’ve had our eyes on our 8th birthday for a while now – it’s a major milestone and we couldn’t celebrate without our customers.

“Our rewards scheme has been going down a treat with customers, so this felt like the right way to give them a little something extra back. ‘Octoplus’ continues to grow and so will the rewards with it – continue to watch this space.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

