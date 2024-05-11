Login
Ofgem proposes compensation increase for energy suppliers’ failures

Ofgem's latest proposal aims to raise compensation payments for energy customers to £40 from the current £30, ensuring fair recompense for service standard failures by suppliers
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/11/2024 7:19 AM
Ofgem threatened with legal action over price cap rise
Image: Chones / Shutterstock
Ofgem has proposed an increase in compensation payments for consumers affected by service failures from energy suppliers, raising the amount from £30 to £40 if suppliers fail to meet the Guaranteed Standards of Performance.

These standards, established in 2015, cover various areas such as appointment keeping, meter fault resolution and switching processes, with the proposed increase aiming to keep compensation in line with inflation and ensure fair recompense for consumers.

Beth Martin, Director of Consumer Protection and Competition at Ofgem, said: “The guaranteed standards of performance were brought in to make sure consumers get the service they deserve from their energy supplier, but we know things do go wrong from time to time. When that happens, consumers should be compensated fairly.

“With the cost of living increasing across the board, it’s right that we look again at the payment level to make sure this reflects inflation.”

