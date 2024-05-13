Login
Energy Markets

Dounreay power station workers to strike over wage dispute

Nearly 500 workers at Dounreay power station are set to strike after rejecting a revised pay offer, citing concerns over a proposed wage increase that falls short of inflation rates
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/13/2024 11:05 AM
Contract worth up to £15m awarded for Dounreay nuclear site clean-up
Image: Shutterstock
Shares

More than 500 workers employed by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) at Dounreay power station are poised to initiate strike action following the rejection of a revised wage proposal.

Unite the union disclosed that the rejected offer, which included a one-off £500 payment alongside a 4.5% basic increase, failed to meet the expectations of its members, who perceive it as insufficient given the current inflationary climate.

The union’s membership demonstrated an 80% rejection of the proposed deal.

Unite contends that the offer translates to a substantial decrease in real wages.

The union has scheduled a 24-hour strike on Wednesday 15th May, accompanied by an overtime ban set to commence the following day.

A Nuclear Restoration Services spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are disappointed by today’s announcement but remain committed to finding a resolution that is fair and affordable.  

“Our contingency plans are being implemented to ensure the site remains safe, secure and compliant during any period of industrial action.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

