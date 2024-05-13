Dounreay power station workers to strike over wage dispute

More than 500 workers employed by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) at Dounreay power station are poised to initiate strike action following the rejection of a revised wage proposal.

Unite the union disclosed that the rejected offer, which included a one-off £500 payment alongside a 4.5% basic increase, failed to meet the expectations of its members, who perceive it as insufficient given the current inflationary climate.

The union’s membership demonstrated an 80% rejection of the proposed deal.

Unite contends that the offer translates to a substantial decrease in real wages.

The union has scheduled a 24-hour strike on Wednesday 15th May, accompanied by an overtime ban set to commence the following day.

A Nuclear Restoration Services spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are disappointed by today’s announcement but remain committed to finding a resolution that is fair and affordable.

“Our contingency plans are being implemented to ensure the site remains safe, secure and compliant during any period of industrial action.”