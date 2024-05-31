Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsEnergy SavingLow CarbonNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Labour’s Great British Energy vs Tory cost concerns

Labour's Great British Energy plan aims to slash bills with green power, while Rishi Sunak emphasises Tory commitment to energy security without costly household upgrades
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/31/2024 8:06 AM
0 0
0
Race against time: ‘UK must unlock 70GW of renewable power by 2030’
Image: graham parton / Shutterstock
0
Shares

Labour has announced plans for Great British Energy, a publicly owned company aimed at producing clean energy domestically if the party wins the next election.

This initiative, part of Labour’s “Six Steps for Change” campaign in Wales, focuses on energy reform as its fourth step.

Labour stated that the new company would work to reduce energy bills and tackle the cost of living crisis through substantial investment in renewable energy.

The party criticised the current government for previous decisions to cut renewable energy investments, which they said have left the UK vulnerable to global fossil fuel market fluctuations, especially following the invasion of Ukraine.

Great British Energy would be headquartered in Scotland and funded by a windfall tax on major oil and gas companies, projected to raise £8.3 billion over five years.

The company would initially concentrate on wind and solar projects, with plans to invest in floating offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage technologies.

The Scottish National Party has voiced concerns about the proposal, suggesting it could negatively impact Scottish jobs and investment.

Labour, however, argues that the initiative will create new jobs and transform ports like Holyhead to support emerging energy technologies.

During his campaign speech in Milton Keynes, Rishi Sunak emphasised the Conservative Party’s commitment to ensuring UK energy security without requiring costly upgrades for households.

Mr Sunak highlighted a more gradual approach to energy policy, contrasting with Labour’s ambitious green energy plans, and assured voters that the Conservatives aim to manage energy costs without sudden financial burdens.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.