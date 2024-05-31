Nearly 3.9m energy saving measures installed

The latest data for the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) reveals that approximately 3.9 million energy saving measures have been installed in 2.5 million properties by the end of March 2024.

This initiative, aimed at improving energy efficiency, saw an increase of 3% in installations during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

Other heating measures represented 50% of installations under ECO4, followed by loft insulation at 14%.

The ECO4 delivery period commenced in quarter 2 of 2022, witnessing a gradual increase in installations since then, with 93,500 measures installed in the first quarter of 2024 alone.