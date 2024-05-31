Login
UK energy production decreases, consumption stabilises

Highlights for the period January to March 2024 reveal a decline in UK energy consumption alongside a significant rise in renewable electricity generation
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/31/2024 9:31 AM
Winter energy bill estimates break the £4,000 mark for first time
Image: STUDIOMAX / Shutterstock
Recent government data spanning January to March 2024 reveals shifts in the UK’s energy sector compared to the same period a year earlier.

Primary energy consumption on a fuel input basis experienced a decline of 1.3%, mainly due to warmer temperatures rather than pricing factors, with a temperature-adjusted decrease of 0.8%.

Indigenous energy production dropped by 6.8%, primarily due to decreases in all fuels except bioenergy and waste, wind, solar and hydro.

Electricity generation by major power producers decreased by 1.5%, marked by declines in coal (0.7%), gas (4.9%) and nuclear (16%), but countered by an increase of 5.8% in renewables.

Renewables contributed 49.5% of electricity generation, surpassing gas (36.0%), while nuclear reached a record low share of 12.2% and coal dropped to 1.6%.

Furthermore, the low carbon share of electricity generation by major power producers rose by 1.4 percentage points to 61.7%, while the fossil fuel share decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 37.7%.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

