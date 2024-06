Thames Water reportedly faces the possibility of a £40 million fine for paying shareholder dividends despite performance issues.

According to Sky News, Ofwat, the water regulator, informed the company of the fine last month, adding to its challenges amidst recent issues, including a ‘do not drink’ warning in Surrey due to hydrocarbon contamination.

The company and Ofwat have chosen not to comment on the matter when contacted by Energy Live News.