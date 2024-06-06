Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingNet Zero

Choosing the right Power Purchase Agreement for your organisation

If you’re an independent generator of renewable energy and your output exceeds your consumption, you can sell your excess power to an electricity supplier for an agreed period
Drax
06/06/2024 10:00 AM
0 0
0
Choosing the right Power Purchase Agreement for your organisation
Image: Bigstock
0
Shares

Such an ‘offtake’ arrangement is known as a Power Purchase Agreement and it allows you to maximise the benefits of generating your own energy.

A PPA should be readily understandable and fair to both parties, with clear terms and commercials that reflect current market pricing. The costs involved should be transparent and you should make sure the payment terms meet your requirements.

Are you eligible?

A variety of electricity generation technologies are viable if you want to export your power to the grid. Solar, wind, hydro, biomass and anaerobic digestion are the most common nowadays, and all are eligible for a PPA covering exported power.

Find out more on PPAs.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Drax

Drax

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.