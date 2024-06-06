Choosing the right Power Purchase Agreement for your organisation

Such an ‘offtake’ arrangement is known as a Power Purchase Agreement and it allows you to maximise the benefits of generating your own energy.

A PPA should be readily understandable and fair to both parties, with clear terms and commercials that reflect current market pricing. The costs involved should be transparent and you should make sure the payment terms meet your requirements.

Are you eligible?

A variety of electricity generation technologies are viable if you want to export your power to the grid. Solar, wind, hydro, biomass and anaerobic digestion are the most common nowadays, and all are eligible for a PPA covering exported power.

