Stagecoach to join Capacity Market

Stagecoach has partnered with GridBeyond to optimise EV fleet energy use - the bus operator will participate in the Capacity Market from October
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/06/2024 9:47 AM
Rotherham rolls out electric bus fleet
Image: Stagecoach
Bus operator Stagecoach has partnered with smart energy company GridBeyond to enhance the energy efficiency of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet and integrate renewable energy into its operations.

This collaboration aims to support Stagecoach’s net zero objectives and provide additional benefits to the energy grid.

Starting in October 2024, Stagecoach will participate in the Capacity Market, which is designed to ensure a reliable electricity supply during peak demand periods.

This participation will help safeguard against potential blackouts, particularly when renewable energy sources are insufficient.

By contributing to the Capacity Market, Stagecoach will also reduce the total cost of ownership of its EV fleet through revenue generation.

GridBeyond Head of EV Solutions Michael Kent said: “There are many opportunities for EV fleet operators to support the grid and become a key player in supporting the energy transition.”

Stagecoach Asset Management and Infrastructure Director Tony Cockcroft said: “Using GridBeyond’s expertise in energy markets will enable us to get the most value out of our significant investment into our electric fleet.”

