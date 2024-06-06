Tata Steel sells £12m Corby land to fund investment in tube-making works

Tata Steel has announced a £12 million investment in its tube-making works in Corby, following the sale of redundant land on the west side of the works.

The transaction, facilitated by Warmflame Developments (WD), involves a 99-acre site, equivalent to about 62 football pitches.

This land will be developed into a fully-serviced logistics hub by a leading real estate developer.

Gary Blackman, Tata Steel’s Works Manager for Corby said: “The sale of the old West Works land will now fund the regeneration and development of one of our warehouses on the East Works into a world-class complex of offices, stores and engineering workshops, and upgrade one of our tubes finishing lines.

“It is a hugely exciting time to be involved in steel at Corby – we aim to be the country’s first net zero steel factory.”