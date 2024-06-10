Labour’s net zero plans could lead to blackouts, warns Energy Secretary

The Energy Secretary has expressed concerns over Labour‘s proposal to achieve net zero emissions by 2030, suggesting it may jeopardise the nation’s energy security.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Claire Coutinho criticised Labour’s target, arguing that the current infrastructure is insufficient to support a full transition to renewable energy within the proposed timeframe.

Labour aims to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030, five years earlier than the Conservative’s 2035 target.

Ms Coutinho emphasised that the ambitious goal, set by Sir Keir Starmer, lacks the necessary support from renewable energy sources to ensure a consistent power supply.

The Conservative manifesto will include a promise to amend the responsibilities of the official climate watchdog.

This change would require the committee to consider the financial impact on households and the implications for energy security when advising on carbon reduction targets.

The Climate Change Committee advises the government on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and has advocated for stricter net zero goals.

Ms Coutinho described Labour’s plans as ideological and warned of significant risks, including potential blackouts and high costs.

Claire Coutinho highlighted that renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, are not yet reliable enough to meet the UK’s energy needs consistently.

If Labour adheres to the 2030 target, the UK might need to import renewable energy at a high cost, increasing dependency on foreign suppliers, Ms Coutinho said.

The Energy Secretary also cautioned against advancing too quickly towards clean energy, pointing out that current technologies like batteries cannot provide the necessary energy flexibility.

Energy Live News has contacted the Labour Party for comment.