Carbon credits: what are they and how do you choose between them?

While reducing your emissions wherever possible, you’ll also be trying to address your hard-to-abate emissions
Jessica Woolls
06/12/2024 10:00 AM
Carbon credits: what are they and how do you choose between them?
This is often more difficult to achieve – due to economical, technological and other limitations – but one way is to purchase carbon credits.

A credit certifies the permanent removal of one metric tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (CO2e) from the atmosphere, or a reduction in CO2e by the same amount. You can buy credits on the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and it’s advisable to follow VCM Integrity Initiative (VCMI) guidance on their usage.

What types of carbon credit are available?

A range of projects are associated with the carbon credits available on today’s VCM, as you can see from this diagram:

Find out more about carbon credits and how they could help your organisation.

Jessica Woolls

Jessica Woolls

