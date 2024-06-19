Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingNet ZeroRenewable Energy

Tesla launches new UK home battery

Tesla has introduced its new home battery, Powerwall 3, in the UK, aiming to enhance energy storage and efficiency for residential use
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/19/2024 5:22 AM
0 0
0
Tesla launches new UK home battery
Image: Tesla
0
Shares

Tesla has announced the release of Powerwall 3, the latest version of its home battery, in the UK.

This new model follows the Powerwall 1 and Powerwall 2, with more than 600,000 units installed globally.

Powerwall 3 can power most European homes with a single unit, storing excess solar energy generated during the day for use at night.

In Self-Consumption mode, it allows UK customers to reduce their reliance on the electricity grid by up to 90%, the company said.

The Time-Based Control mode helps users save money by charging the battery when electricity prices are low and using the stored energy during peak hours, potentially saving owners up to £1,450 per year.

The battery also offers backup protection, automatically becoming the home’s energy source during outages.

The Storm Watch feature charges Powerwall 3 to its maximum capacity ahead of severe weather, ensuring continuous power supply.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.