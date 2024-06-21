Login
Call for tougher rental energy rules

National Energy Action urges stronger energy efficiency regulations in private rentals to combat fuel poverty effectively
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/21/2024
Energy efficiency: New quality scheme to protect low income homes
Image: Shutterstock
Adam Scorer, Chief Executive of National Energy Action, highlighted the importance of stronger energy efficiency regulations in the private rented sector as part of future housing policies.

Mr Scorer suggested that early implementation of these regulations could potentially alleviate fuel poverty for almost two-fifths of households in England by 2030.

Adam Scorer said: “Any proper plan to tackle fuel poverty simply has to involve stronger energy efficiency regulations in the private rented sector. If delivered early, it would help remove almost two-fifths of all households from fuel poverty in England by 2030.’

“Providing access to finance for landlords to invest can address concerns about the costs of improving properties.

“Along with more effective local enforcement, stronger standards in the private rented sector will transform some of the worst properties in the UK and make warm homes affordable for millions of tenants.”

