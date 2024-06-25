‘One third of NHS Trusts shun carbon footprint’

A significant proportion of NHS Trusts in England are failing to measure their carbon footprint, despite their commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2040, according to new findings.

Data from a Freedom of Information request by Schneider Electric reveals that approximately 29% of NHS Trusts are yet to initiate carbon footprint measurements.

This shortfall raises concerns about the healthcare sector’s ability to meet ambitious environmental goals set by NHS England.

The FOI data also highlights that 31% of Trusts do not have a clear roadmap to achieve net zero targets, while 19% continue to heavily rely on fossil fuels for their energy needs.

Nearly 60% of Trusts have upgraded their building systems to enhance sustainability efforts.

Approximately half (48%) have adopted technologies to monitor and optimise energy usage.

Notably, one in five (19%) Trusts have begun implementing circular business practices, such as refurbishing and redistributing medical equipment like mobility aids.

Additionally, 67% of NHS Trusts have secured funding for decarbonisation initiatives, indicating ongoing enhancements.

This funding has been allocated primarily to installing energy efficient technologies and equipment, including LED lighting and HVAC systems (40%), upgrading heating, lighting, and ventilation systems (34%), investing in renewable energy sources such as solar panels (16%), and implementing training and awareness programmes (12%).

Kas Mohammed, Schneider Electric UK & Ireland’s VP Digital Energy said: “The NHS is a symbol of national pride for many in the UK.

“However, it currently faces a significant challenge when it comes to energy consumption and costs.

“Significant changes need to happen in order to create sustainable hospital buildings that will drive down energy costs and enable to NHS to meet its net zero targets, without compromising on patient care. Investment in modern technologies and digital services could enable Trusts to retrofit their buildings and make the NHS more sustainable and resilient for the generations to come.”