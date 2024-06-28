Calls for faster UK grid expansion

A new report by the Mission Zero Coalition, chaired by Chris Skidmore and co-authored by RenewableUK’s CEO Dan McGrail, urges the next government to accelerate the development of infrastructure connecting renewable energy projects to the grid.

The report, titled “At a Crossroads – Pathway to a Net Zero Future,” highlights the need to build five times more electricity infrastructure in the next five years than has been constructed in the past thirty years.

The report recommends a streamlined planning process to facilitate high-quality renewable energy projects, increased community engagement, and the establishment of local civic assemblies to address project concerns.

It calls for a strategic approach to building an efficient electricity system, promoting the co-location of wind and solar farms with battery storage to manage renewable variability and reduce consumer costs.

The report advises against radical energy market reforms, advocating instead for a gradual approach to maintain investor confidence.

It suggests modernising the Contracts for Difference scheme to ensure a steady deployment of renewables and emphasises the need for a skilled workforce, predicting that over 400,000 people will be required to meet the UK’s 2050 net zero target.

Digital technology’s role in integrating renewable power and improving grid reliability is also highlighted, with a recommendation to establish a task force to enhance data sharing.

Chris Skidmore said: “In a week’s time whoever forms the next government will need to prioritise the net zero transition further and faster than ever before if we are to meet our target of decarbonising 68% by 2030.

“The report provides a comprehensive roadmap on what needs to happen not only in the next five years but in the next 100 days and one year. I hope that the incoming government will use it as a template to deliver what we need to achieve to meet net zero.”

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail commented: “We hope that the next government will use the detailed recommendations set out in this report as a blueprint to enable the UK to stay on track to reach net zero.

“Ofgem estimates a net zero grid would deliver £10 billion of savings for consumers by 2050, so the imperative to build a grid that’s fit for purpose to make the most of renewables is as important for billpayers and our energy security as it is for the planet.”