Wind turbine electrifies Ally Pally gigs

Octopus Energy‘s temporary wind turbine, named ‘Gusty Spinfield’, has been installed at Alexandra Palace to provide power for the venue’s outdoor concerts this month.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to explore urban wind power solutions.

The turbine, recently seen at Glastonbury Festival, will generate electricity for food and drink stands during the ‘Summer Season’ events running from 6th to 25th July.

The turbine stands 28 metres tall, approximately the height of six double-decker buses, and will supply enough green electricity to power 300 fridges daily.

Any excess energy will be stored in a battery.

Alexandra Palace, also known as Ally Pally, is hosting a series of events powered by this turbine, including the Kaleidoscope Festival on 13th July, which will be London’s first festival to use wind energy.

Other notable performances include Bombay Bicycle Club on 12th July, Suede and Manic Street Preachers on 18th July and Tom Odell on 19th July.

The season concludes with a performance by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on 20th July.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer at Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Our temporary pink wind turbine was a big hit at Glastonbury and we’re delighted its London debut is at the iconic Ally Pally.

“Wind energy is famously both cheaper and cleaner, and surveys show that four out of five Londoners would support a wind turbine nearby if it meant discounted electricity bills.”

Emma Dagnes OBE, Chief Executive Officer at Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust, said: “Our vision for the future of Ally Pally is to become a sustainable home for everything we do.

“We are only at the start of this journey, but our ambition is huge. Gusty is an amazing learning opportunity, allowing us to explore how we can embed renewable energy into our world famous events. It’s also a chance to raise awareness and stimulate important conversations.”