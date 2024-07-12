A new era in electric driving

In a world increasingly conscious of its environmental impact, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) marks a significant stride towards sustainable transportation.

Among the brands leading this transition is smart, with its latest innovation, the smart #3, promising efficiency and a redefined driving experience.

Growth of electric vehicles

Electric car sales have surged globally, with projections suggesting they could account for up to 17 million units by the end of 2024, constituting a substantial share of the market.

EV sales in the UK have reached an unprecedented peak, with more than one million EVs now in operation across the country.

According to newly released statistics from the UK’s Department for Transport, this surge marks a significant milestone in the adoption of EVs nationwide.

This momentum reflects a broader shift towards cleaner transportation solutions.

Advantages of electric driving

Choosing an EV offers several benefits:

Cost efficiency:

While initial purchase costs might be higher, the day-to-day savings on running and maintenance costs are substantial.

Electric cars typically have fewer mechanical components than conventional vehicles, translating to lower servicing expenses over time.

Environmental impact:

EVs contribute significantly less to air pollution compared to petrol and diesel vehicles.

With zero tailpipe emissions, they play a pivotal role in improving urban air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Performance:

EVs excel in metrics such as power, torque, and acceleration.

Their engineering, including a lower centre of gravity due to battery placement, enhances handling and driving dynamics.

EVs can quiet street noise

A recent study revealed that approximately 27% of those surveyed think EVs could play a role in reducing street noise.

The study highlighted that a significant number of Britons, about 81%, are exposed to road noise near their homes, underscoring the widespread impact of noise pollution on communities.

EVs could slash grid balancing costs

EVs have shown promising potential to significantly reduce the cost of grid balancing in the UK.

A recent trial revealed that domestically used Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)-enabled EVs could play a crucial role in stabilising the UK’s power grid.

The smart #3: A new era in electric driving

smart introduces the smart #3, setting a new benchmark in the EV landscape: The smart #3 boasts an aerodynamic design that optimises range and reduces drag.

Its curves improve energy efficiency, crucial for maximising mileage on every charge.

With a maximum range of 283 miles (WLTP) and rapid charging capability (10-80% in less than 30 minutes at 150 kW DC), the smart #3 ensures minimal downtime and maximum convenience for drivers.

Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, the smart #3 delivers a strong driving experience.

Its top speed of 112 mph and robust 66kWh battery underline its capability for urban commutes and long distance journeys.

Embracing the future of mobility

Cities worldwide are implementing stricter emissions regulations and incentives for cleaner vehicles, making the smart #3 a compelling choice for eco-conscious drivers.

Its blend of efficiency and sustainability aligns with the preferences of modern consumers.

Redefining electric driving

The era of EVs represents a transformative shift towards a greener, more sustainable future. With the smart #3 leading the charge, electric driving is about embracing technology and driving experiences.

Whether for urban dwellers or long distance travellers, smart’s commitment to innovation ensures that every journey with the smart #3 is efficient and responsible.

In essence, the smart #3 embodies the intersection of function, capability and sustainability, redefining electric driving in the 21st century.

This is a featured article.