Pushing to clear the fog around net zero

Jo Robinson, representing Equity Energies, delivered an address at The Big Zero Show in Coventry, emphasising the critical role of communication in achieving net zero emissions goals.

Ms Robinson highlighted pervasive communication barriers within organisations, stressing the need for clear and accessible language to drive effective energy strategy implementation: “I saw a quote the other day that said, good communication is the bridge between confusion and clarity.

“And I thought that quote actually meant a lot when it comes to net zero. So when it comes to net zero, there’s a lot of complexity that sits around it.

“And how do we break that down? We generally, in our day to day organisations, speak the language of English. And that in itself enables us to actually break down one barrier.

“So we’ve already started on that, on that kind of road. But net zero has a level of complexity and challenges is how do you get people in your organisation to understand net zero?”.

Drawing parallels from nature, Ms Robinson illustrated how various species communicate effortlessly and how humankind has developed complex language to convey ideas and emotions.

She underscored the importance of demystifying technical terms associated with net zero, such as “energy transition” and “carbon reduction“, to ensure widespread understanding and engagement across all sectors of an organisation.

Click the video to watch Jo Robinson’s session in full.