Former UK Energy Secretary cleared for TV reality role – but with strict conditions

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments has given Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg the go-ahead to take a paid role in a “documentary” by Optomen Television Ltd.

This follows a review of possible risks from his previous job as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Jacob Rees-Mogg served as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from 6th September 2022 to 25th October 2022.

Before that, he was Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in the Cabinet Office from 8th February 2022 to 6th September 2022.

The documentary will focus on Rees-Mogg and his family.

According to reports, this will be a reality show made by the American television channel.

The committee has set out clear rules: Sir Rees-Mogg must not use any confidential information from his former role, should not lobby for Optomen for two years, and must not advise on government matters during this time.

These rules are in place to keep government work fair and free from improper influence.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg must follow these conditions in his new role with Optomen, the committee said.