Prime Minister: “I’m not going to tell people what to do with their gas boilers”

The Prime Minister emphasised that the UK’s energy transition will not place undue burdens on individuals, stating, “I am not going to tell people what to do with their boilers.”

Visiting an engineering firm in Runcorn, Cheshire, Keir Starmer reiterated a Labour campaign promise.

Mr Starmer assured that the Labour Government remains committed to creating a clean electricity grid by 2030, which is expected to lower household energy bills by £300 annually.

Keir Starmer said: “I’m not going to tell people what to do with their gas boilers. This is not about bearing down on individuals imposing a disproportionate burden on them.

“I don’t think that’s the way that we take anybody through a transition so this is not about a government that’s going to go around the country saying you can do this you can’t do that – that isn’t the way to bring about the transition.

“The best way I think is to ensure that we put in place the difficult decisions, to make sure that renewable energy is a reliable source of energy and meet our mission which is to have clean power by 2030 and the best selling point for the general public is that their bills will go down and they will go down not just for the short term but for the long term.”

Yesterday, the government launched Great British Energy’s first major partnership.

The energy industry welcomed the news.