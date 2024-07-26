Royal Mail expands electric van fleet by 2,100

Royal Mail is set to expand its electric vehicle (EV) fleet by 2,100 vans over the next year, supporting its aim to achieve net zero by 2040.

The new electric vans will be deployed across the UK starting in August, with more than half expected to be operational for the peak Christmas period.

Currently, Royal Mail operates the largest electric delivery fleet in the UK, comprising around 5,000 vans.

Most of the new vans will be charged at Royal Mail’s delivery offices using 100% renewable electricity, ensuring zero emission operation.

The deployment of these vans is projected to reduce Royal Mail’s annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 6,000 tonnes.

Jenny Hall, Director of Corporate Affairs at Royal Mail, said: “EVs provide a wide range of benefits, reducing noise and air pollution in local communities as well as reducing our impact on the environment.

“We want as many customers as possible can benefit from zero emission deliveries to their doorstep.”