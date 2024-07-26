Login
Scotland secures £2m for carbon capture projects

Scottish government secures £2 million funding for carbon capture and storage projects across Scotland
Garima Satija
07/26/2024 4:00 PM
Japanese trading house invests in UK CCS project
Image: Acorn Project - Mitsui
The Scottish government has secured £2 million in funding for carbon capture and storage projects, including the Acorn project.

The project will use a National Gas pipeline to transport CO2 from industrial sites across the country and safely store it under the North Sea.

This is a collaborative project between the Scottish government and Shell UK, National Gas, Harbour Energy, Storegga and North Sea Midstream Partners.

First Minister John Swinney said: ‘A National Gas pipeline is a critical component of the project and I am delighted that the Scottish Government is providing funding to accelerate this innovative work.

‘We are determined to support projects like this to support the development of Scotland’s carbon capture and storage sector and the fair and just transition of oil and gas sector.’

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

