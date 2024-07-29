UK businesses urge more support for EVs

Businesses are calling for greater government support and improved charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Social Market Foundation (SMF), a cross-party think tank, calls for more funding to install fast charging points across the UK.

Businesses told the SMF that to switch to EVs and benefit from cost savings, the government must address the high upfront costs and improve charging infrastructure.

Businesses stressed the urgent need for reliable and quick charging options.

One business representative noted, “The cost of EVs is a factor, but when battery reliability improves, it will be less of an issue.”

They also highlighted that fast-charging infrastructure is essential, as one person mentioned, “Charging the battery takes too long and we pay drivers by the hour.”

The report notes that the government missed its target for installing rapid chargers at motorway service areas and that most of the £950 million fund for charging infrastructure remains unspent.

The funds are mainly for grid connections rather than the fast chargers businesses need.

The SMF also highlights that the end of business-EV subsidies in 2025 could increase costs for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Although the price gap between EVs and traditional vehicles has narrowed, the upfront cost remains a barrier, according to the report.

Jake Shepherd, Senior Researcher at Social Market Foundation, said: “Instead of going further, the government is taking a several steps back by not deploying funding and by ending subsidies and allowing its commitments towards businesses (and the public) to go unfulfilled.

“Reversed trends in EV adoption among businesses are disproportionately detrimental to the UK’s environmental agenda since business vehicles are more polluting than personal usage.”