UK energy bible shows demand plummets to 1950s levels

The UK saw a notable decline in overall energy demand, reaching levels not seen since the 1950s.

Domestic sector consumption dropped by 6% to its lowest point in over 50 years.

Industrial sector consumption dropped by 1.1%, service sector consumption also fell by 1.3%.

This decrease is attributed to sustained high temperatures and elevated energy prices, which have led to reduced energy consumption in both industrial and household sectors.

According to Digest of UK Energy Statistics, energy demand for transport increased by 4% due to a rise in aviation fuel sales, although these levels are still below those recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Energy production in the UK has dropped to a new record low, falling by 8% compared to 2022.

Oil production, in particular, has reached its lowest point in the 21st century, decreasing by 11% from the previous year and 36% from 2019.

Gas production also remains at near-record lows due to a continued decline in output from the UK’s continental shelf.

Nuclear power output fell by 15%, largely due to plant closures and maintenance.

According to the report, renewable energy sources have achieved record highs, with wind, solar and hydro contributions reaching unprecedented levels.

The share of renewables in the electricity generation mix increased to a record 46.4%, up from 41.7% last year.

Wind generation alone accounted for a record 28.1% of total generation.

Fossil fuel generation fell to a record low of 36.7%, with gas continuing to be the primary source of generation at 34.7%.

The share of net energy imports has risen to 40.8% from 37.0% in the previous year.

Exports of crude oil have hit a successive record low, and gas trade has decreased due to reduced demand from Europe, which has been shifting away from Russian gas.

Additionally, electricity imports have reached a record high, reducing the need for domestic generation, particularly from gas.