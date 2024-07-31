Nearly 53% of customers struggle with water bills

Nearly 53% of water billpayers have faced difficulties with household bills at least sometimes over the past year, up from 50% in the previous year.

That’s according to recent survey data by water regulator Ofwat, which suggests almost 20% of water billpayers are currently struggling to pay their bills, an increase from 18% reported in October 2023.

This issue is most acute among those aged 18-34, with nearly 73% of this age group reporting frequent financial struggles.

Other heavily impacted groups include tenants, families with children under 18, individuals with long term health conditions, ethnic minorities, full time carers and residents of London.

In response to financial pressures, nearly 9% of water billpayers have received financial assistance for their bills, an increase from 6% in the last survey.

Many individuals have also taken various actions to manage their expenses, such as reducing water use.

Additionally, younger people are more likely to borrow money or take out loans, while older people often cut back on non-essential spending.

Despite the overall increase in financial difficulty, concern about water bills remains lower than for gas and electricity, though it has seen a slight rise.