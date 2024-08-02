London leads EV charger rollout

The distribution of electric vehicle (EV) charging devices in the UK is uneven.

According to government data, London and Scotland have the highest number of public chargers per 100,000 people, with 234 and 103 respectively, compared to the UK average of 96.

Northern Ireland has the lowest provision, with 32 devices per 100,000, and Yorkshire and the Humber follows with 56 devices per 100,000.

In terms of high-power 50kW and above charging devices, Scotland leads with 26.1 devices per 100,000.

The UK average is 18.5 per 100,000.

Northern Ireland has the fewest, with 7.9 devices per 100,000, and London has 13.7 per 100,000.

From April to June 2024, the West Midlands saw the highest increase in total EV chargers, with a rise of 14.3%.

London experienced the largest absolute increase, adding 1,238 devices, while the North East had a decrease of 1.2%.

For 50kW and above devices, Northern Ireland reported the largest percentage increase at 13.5%, adding 18 devices.

The North East saw a decrease of 0.7% in these high-power devices.

Adam Hall, Director of Drax Electric Vehicles, commented: “We are seeing a record number of electric vehicles on our roads with zero emission vehicles accounting for 2.7% of all cars in use in 2023.

“Uptake is often higher in major metropolitan cities like London, where policies such as the ULEZ, incentivise EV ownership. Our research shows a need for further development in charging infrastructure across other cities.

“As EV adoption grows, we must focus on becoming more EV-friendly. Offering EV chargers is no longer a premium experience but a necessity.”