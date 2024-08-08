Grid bosses deny blackout fears

Officials from the Electricity System Operator (ESO) have denied claims that South East England and London could face blackouts by 2028 unless the region pays more for power.

The Daily Telegraph reported that executives from the ESO allegedly made these claims in private talks with the energy industry.

According to the newspaper, one source said the network is getting so congested that blackouts could happen by 2028, blaming the push for net zero by 2030 with less predictable wind and solar power.

Another source said that without fixing the issue, blackouts are possible.

It has been reported that officials are pushing for a zonal pricing system where power suppliers in the South East could be paid more if demand is higher there than in other areas.

However, an ESO spokesperson categorically refuted the claims of potential blackouts.

An ESO spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We refute this categorically. We are not forecasting blackouts.

“As a prudent system operator we regularly assess the future challenges to decarbonising Great Britain’s electricity system whilst maintaining security of supply and managing cost.

“The ESO’s analysis in respect of zonal pricing supports the strategic build out and operation of Britain’s electricity system in a manner that is efficient and ensures that all networks and assets are utilised to their maximum.

“The ESO’s analysis does not show there will be blackouts because of current market arrangements.

“It indicates that we will need to continue to use our operational toolkit to balance the electricity system on a national basis.

“However, we expect that reforms to the wholesale electricity market, the accelerated delivery of electricity networks, and delivery of new generation and storage, will create a more efficient electricity system for the future.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “This government is committed to boosting Britain’s energy security. Our mission is for clean power by 2030 because this is the best way to achieve energy independence and protect billpayers.

“We have a well-established system in place to secure our electricity capacity needs with reliable, affordable power for future years to come.”