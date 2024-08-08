New tech turns waste into hydrogen

Warwickshire-based company Wastewater Fuels has developed a new technology to convert sewage into hydrogen energy.

The innovation, known as a microbial electrolysis cell (MEC), uses stainless steel mesh rods to break down organic matter in wastewater.

This process produces hydrogen gas, which can be stored and used as a fuel.

The MEC system involves placing rods in wastewater where microbes consume the organic matter.

The process converts this matter into hydrogen ions and then into hydrogen gas within the rod.

This approach is expected to reduce the energy needed for wastewater treatment and provide a valuable energy source.

The technology has been successfully tested in several trials and is now preparing for deployment at RAF Digby.

The technology has been supported by funding from the Defence and Security Accelerator and is set to be trialled in collaboration with Severn Trent Water and Coventry City Council.