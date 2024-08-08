ScottishPower makes energy bills simpler

ScottishPower has partnered with Plain Numbers to improve the clarity of its customer bills.

This makes ScottishPower the first British energy supplier to use Plain Numbers, an approach designed to make financial information more understandable.

Plain Numbers is similar to Plain English but focuses on making numerical information clearer.

Research shows that nearly half of UK adults have basic maths skills, which can make understanding bills challenging.

The new partnership aims to train ScottishPower staff as Plain Numbers Practitioners to ensure that billing information is accessible and easy to read.

Ben Perkins, Plain Numbers Director of Partnerships and Services said: “Energy bills are an important part of people’s financial well-being so it’s crucial that communications are easy to understand.”