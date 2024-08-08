UK data centre lights up with onsite solar power

A data centre in Maidenhead, Berkshire, England has become the first in the UK to use solar energy generated on-site.

iomart has installed 560 solar panels at its largest data centre.

The solar panels are expected to produce around 250,000kWh of energy annually, helping to avoid 96,061kg of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

This installation is part of iomart’s broader strategy to use 100% renewable energy for all its data centres, which includes wind, hydro and solar power.

iomart’s Maidenhead site is the largest of its 13 UK data centres and supports over 12,000 servers.

The installation was completed by solar company 3ti.

David Gammie, CTO at iomart, said: “We’ve already committed to powering all our data centres with 100% renewable energy.

“This installation at Maidenhead takes that commitment one step further – generating our own energy onsite, and in addition the potential to export energy back into the grid network in the future.”