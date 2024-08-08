Wind farm cuts turbines by a third

Statkraft is updating its plans for the Mossy Hill Wind Farm near Lerwick in Shetland.

The new plan will reduce the number of turbines from twelve to eight and the height of the remaining turbines will increase slightly from 145 metres to 155 metres.

This change is expected to lower the project’s visual and environmental impact and bring the total capacity to about 36MW.

A new planning application will be needed for these changes.

The updated plans also include improvements such as a safer route for the National Cycle Network Route 1, better visitor access, new information panels, seating and nature observation areas.

Statkraft also plans to build a single-storey office near the Mossy Hill substation.

This office will provide facilities for staff and the public, including toilets, a water refill station, parking and electric charging points.

John Thouless, Statkraft’s Principal Wind Project Manager said: “Mossy Hill Wind Farm was designed almost a decade ago, so it’s right to look again to see if what was consented is still the best way to build the project.

“We’ve decided to reconfigure the design and are putting forward improved plans, meaning the visual impact of the wind farm is reduced.”