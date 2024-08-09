EDF’s new EV tariff trial aims to save cash

A new trial launched by EDF will allow electric vehicle (EV) drivers to lower their charging costs by using a new automated system.

The EV OptiCharge tariff trial, starting this month and running until February 2025, will help up to 300 customers charge their vehicles overnight when energy is cheaper and greener.

Participants will use an online platform to set their charging preferences.

The system will then manage the charging times to save money and reduce carbon emissions by avoiding peak hours.

This trial is part of EDF’s larger project funded by £1.3 million from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

The project follows a feasibility study and aims to provide flexible and personalised tariff options for customers.

EDF will collect and analyse data during the trial, with support from Loughborough University and the University of Sheffield, to assess its effectiveness.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers at EDF, said: “As an industry, we must find ways to embed flexibility into the electricity system to reduce pressure on the grid and customers’ pockets.

“Trialling new tariffs such as OptiCharge will be vital if we are to help Britain achieve our net zero ambitions.”