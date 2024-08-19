Winter energy price cap rise could hit households hard

Experts have forecasted an increase in the energy price cap for October, which is expected to lead to higher bills for a typical household during the winter months.

Consultancy Cornwall Insight estimates that average yearly energy costs could rise by around £150.

Ofgem will announce the official price cap level on Friday 23rd August.

This forecasted increase comes amid changes to the winter fuel payment, which now excludes many pensioners, and a record high in energy debt, with customers owing over £3 billion.

National Energy Action’s Chief Executive, Adam Scorer, has warned that if these estimates are confirmed, the rise in energy bills combined with high debt could severely impact household finances.

Adam Scorer said: “Households will go into winter with less support and higher prices.

“This can still be avoided if the UK Government and Ofgem act urgently to directly reduce customer debt levels and energy prices for those most in need.”