UK powers up green energy push

Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets the First Minister of Wales, Baroness Eluned Morgan for a bilateral meeting at Cathay's Park. Image : Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

The Prime Minister and the First Minister of Wales have announced plans to strengthen collaboration on clean energy initiatives.

During a visit to a wind farm in West Wales, both leaders emphasised the importance of investing in renewable energy to enhance economic growth, create jobs and improve energy independence across the UK.

The UK Government is set to establish Great British Energy, a publicly owned energy company that will focus on clean power projects throughout the UK.

This initiative is supported by £8.3 billion in new funding.

The Welsh Government’s Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, a publicly owned renewable energy developer, is expected to produce 1GW of clean energy by 2040.

This effort is complemented by ongoing work with The Crown Estate to develop new wind farms that could generate up to 4.5GW of renewable electricity, enough to power every home in Wales multiple times over.

The Prime Minister outlined the government’s commitment to reducing energy bills and stabilising prices by 2030 through increased reliance on renewable energy.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “We have inherited an incoherent energy policy that has left homes up and down the country vulnerable to rocketing energy bills.

“But the Welsh Government has made important strides that we can now build on, and I am determined that Wales is at the very heart of our mission to make Britain an energy superpower, with renewables powering homes right across the country.

“Great British Energy will put the whole of the United Kingdom on the right path to deliver the independence we need while helping to deliver lower bills for households and businesses and creating the next generation of skilled jobs.”

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, said: “Harvesting our wind and using it to produce power offers us, and the people of Wales, the ability to own the returns on what will be a significant investment.”