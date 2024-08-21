Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingNet ZeroTop Stories

One third of smart meter users report issues

Among those who do not have a smart meter, nearly 52% are not interested in getting one in the future, according to a survey
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/21/2024 10:12 AM
0 0
0
‘Electricity consumers in the UK shell out £29bn extra in 2022’
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

A third of smart meter users experienced issues with their devices in the past three months.

Problems include faulty in-home displays and issues with automatic readings.

That’s according to Ofgem’s most recent Energy Consumer Satisfaction survey, which found that two-thirds of smart meter users are satisfied with their devices.

Currently, 62% of households have a smart meter.

Of those without one, 52% are not considering getting one in the future, with older adults and digitally excluded individuals less likely to adopt the technology.

Satisfaction levels are generally high, but issues are more common among standard credit and prepayment meter users.

Standard credit customers frequently report problems with automatic readings and in-home displays, while prepayment users often experience issues with credit top-ups not displaying correctly.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.