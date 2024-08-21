One third of smart meter users report issues

A third of smart meter users experienced issues with their devices in the past three months.

Problems include faulty in-home displays and issues with automatic readings.

That’s according to Ofgem’s most recent Energy Consumer Satisfaction survey, which found that two-thirds of smart meter users are satisfied with their devices.

Currently, 62% of households have a smart meter.

Of those without one, 52% are not considering getting one in the future, with older adults and digitally excluded individuals less likely to adopt the technology.

Satisfaction levels are generally high, but issues are more common among standard credit and prepayment meter users.

Standard credit customers frequently report problems with automatic readings and in-home displays, while prepayment users often experience issues with credit top-ups not displaying correctly.